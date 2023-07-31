HamberMenu
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons observed

July 31, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
DySP C. Sundaran inaugurating World Day Against Trafficking in Persons organised by VISWAS Palakkad at Chittur on Sunday.

DySP C. Sundaran inaugurating World Day Against Trafficking in Persons organised by VISWAS Palakkad at Chittur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Victims’ Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) India secretary general and deputy director of prosecutions P. Premnath has said that teachers are facing the toughest challenge in ensuring the safety of today’s children.

He was delivering the keynote address on Sunday at a programme held as part of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at Government Teachers Training Institute, Chittur. The Palakkad chapter of VISWAS, a non-government body engaged in helping the victims of crimes and excesses, organised the programme.

Pinpointing data, Mr. Premnath said that many of the children who ran away from their homes were found to have been sexually abused and were victims of human trafficking.

Inaugurating the programme, Chittur DySP C. Sundaran said that teachers were duty-bound to create awareness among children from very young about women’s safety laws. “Such awareness from early age can help to lower the excesses against women and children to an extent,” he said.

Principal Tessymol A.I. presided over the function. VISWAS legal forum convener K. Vijaya, and legal counsellors Ambika and Sujit spoke. VISWAS Sevana Kendra coordinator V.P. Kuriakose welcomed the gathering. Secretary N. Rakhi proposed a vote of thanks.

