World Consumer Rights Day observed

March 16, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has emphasised the need to use emerging technologies including artificial intelligence for the welfare of mankind. He added the use of such advancements in governance and other avenues directly related to the public must be transparent and impartial.

He was speaking while inaugurating the World Consumer Rights Day that was observed on Friday with ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers’ as its focal theme.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function. Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu, Additional Controller of Legal Metrology R. Reenagopal, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission secretary Ajith Kumar were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.