ADVERTISEMENT

World Consumer Rights Day observed

March 16, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has emphasised the need to use emerging technologies including artificial intelligence for the welfare of mankind. He added the use of such advancements in governance and other avenues directly related to the public must be transparent and impartial.

He was speaking while inaugurating the World Consumer Rights Day that was observed on Friday with ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers’ as its focal theme.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function. Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu, Additional Controller of Legal Metrology R. Reenagopal, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission secretary Ajith Kumar were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US