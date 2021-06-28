World-class technical institute will be set up at KILA: Minister

KANNUR

28 June 2021 22:41 IST

M.V. Govindan visits Centre for Organic Farming and Waste Management at Taliparamba

M.V. Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government and Excise, said on Monday that a world-class technical institute would be set up at Taliparamba KILA centre. He was speaking after visiting the Karimbam Kerala Institution of Local Administration (KILA) Centre for Organic Farming and Waste Management.

The government intended to establish KILA as one of the best institutes in the country in the field of social engineering. For this, a huge institution would be built there and new courses started, he said.

Mr. Govindan said the institute would be set up using the most scientific and innovative technologies. Research facilities would also be set up there. Activities currently carried out under the centre would not be excluded. Steps were taken to further strengthen them, he said, and added that the foundation stone would be laid for the institution as part of the State government’s 100-day programme.

The Sugarcane Training Centre, which had been functioning under the Rural Development Department since 1952, had become a part of KILA since April 12, 2017. The announcement of the new institute would strengthen the development activities of the centre, which operated on 30 acres.

KILA Director General, Joy Elamon, presided over the event organised at the KILA training hall. District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, Taliparamba block panchayat president C.M. Krishnan, Kurumathur grama panchayat president V.M. Seena and ETC Principal P. Surendran spoke on the occasion.