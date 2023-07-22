World Brain Day celebrated

July 22, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

World Brain Day to raise awareness about neurological disorders was celebrated at KVM Super Specialty Hospital, Cherthala, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Haridas, consultant neurosurgeon and director of Neurosciences at KVM hospital, said that stroke was the second most common cause of death in India. Dr. Haridas noted that every 40 seconds an Indian suffers from a stroke and that a person dies of a stroke every four minutes in the country.

He said the best way to prevent stroke was to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking, cut down on alcohol and manage underlying diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm) etc. He also mentioned the importance of sleeping for a minimum of seven hours to keep the brain healthy.

The theme proposed by the World Federation of Neurology for this World Brain Day was Brain Health and Disability- Leave No One Behind.

