World Bank to fund State’s waste management programme

March 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The World Bank will provide funding for the State government’s waste management programme in light of the landfill fire at Brahmapuram. In a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and World Bank officials, it was decided to immediately conduct a drone survey of all dumping yards in the State, following which a fire audit will also be conducted. A special team will be formed for this purpose.

A solid waste management programme was earlier initiated with World Bank funding, from which funds will be utilised. The services of experts from the International Solid Waste Association will also be provided. Abbas Jha, Manager, World Bank Disaster Risk Management, and other officials participated in the meeting.