ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank to fund State’s waste management programme

March 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The World Bank will provide funding for the State government’s waste management programme in light of the landfill fire at Brahmapuram. In a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and World Bank officials, it was decided to immediately conduct a drone survey of all dumping yards in the State, following which a fire audit will also be conducted. A special team will be formed for this purpose.

A solid waste management programme was earlier initiated with World Bank funding, from which funds will be utilised. The services of experts from the International Solid Waste Association will also be provided. Abbas Jha, Manager, World Bank Disaster Risk Management, and other officials participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US