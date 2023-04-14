HamberMenu
World Bank team visits Technopark

April 14, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Technopark officials with the World Bank team in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

A team from World Bank, Singapore, visited the Technopark campus here on Friday to assess the spatial and economic transformation of Kerala and also understand the growth prospects in the IT sector and its impact on Kerala’s economy.

The team comprising urban economists Zhiyu Jerry Chen and Songsu Choi and Urban researcher and consultant Riby Rachel Mathew held discussions with Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, Chief Marketing Officer, Kerala IT Parks Manjit Cherian, Technopark Chief Financial Officer Jayanthi L. and General Manager (Projects) Madhavan Praveen.

