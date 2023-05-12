World bank team holds discussions with Kerala govt., reviews activities under Rebuild Kerala Initiative

May 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Senior World Bank officials have expressed interest in the various projects planned by Kerala for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the State government said on Friday.

A World Bank delegation led by the bank’s Vice President (South Asia Region) Martin Raiser and India director Auguste Tano Kouame which held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has agreed to explore possible areas of cooperation in six priority projects, the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement.

These include floating solar power plants, green hydrogen projects, lithium-ion battery projects, graphene park and e-mobility-related initiatives, a statement issued by Mr. Vijayan’s office said.

The World Bank team was on a three-day visit to the State to review activities related to the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. They also visited the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). During their visit, the World Bank officials reviewed the development of the Alappuzha-Changanassery road, a major project under RKI.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, Local Self-Government Minister M. B. Rajesh, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Health Minister Veena George and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Chief Secretary V. P. Joy; K. M. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and other senior officers attended the meeting.