A ₹2,390-crore World Bank-assisted project aimed at bolstering Kerala’s agricultural sector will commence this year, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. Of the amount, ₹1,680 crore will be provided by the World Bank, with the remainder being covered by the State government.

The Minister made the announcement at the inauguration of a cashew fruit juice processing factory at the Kasaragod estate of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala at Muliyar. Mr. Prasad said the funds would be directed towards both primary and secondary agricultural development in Kerala, as well as for enhancing the State’s agri-commercial sector. He highlighted the importance of value-added products in boosting farmers’ income.

“Approximately 2,000 value-added products will be introduced with the support of the Agriculture department,” the Minister said. These products will be sold under the generic brand Kerala Agro through newly established branded shops across the State. Fourteen Kerala Agro shops, managed by farming groups and Farmer Producer Organisations, are set to be inaugurated in September and October.

The Minister also addressed the need for seasonal changes in the agriculture sector, underscoring that the World Bank’s assistance could extend to the PCK. He said the government would provide support to ensure employee benefits and help the corporation overcome its current challenges.

“The PCK products should be well-packaged and of high quality to succeed in the market. It is essential that all employees contribute to this goal,” he said, cautioning against relying solely on government aid. C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, presided.

