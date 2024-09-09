GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Bank delegation meets Pinarayi to explore strategic partnership in higher education

Published - September 09, 2024 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meeting representatives of the World Bank in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meeting representatives of the World Bank in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A high-level delegation from the World Bank met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss potential collaborations in Kerala’s higher education sector.

The group comprised Nina Arnhold, Global Lead for Tertiary Education and Lead Education Specialist, South Asia Region; Denis Nikolaev, Senior Education Specialist; and Ambarish Ambuj, Consultant. They were accompanied by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) Vice Chairperson Rajan Gurukkal and Programme Officer (Internationalisation of Higher Education) Eldho Mathews.

The meeting centred on the Kerala’s recent strides in higher education reforms and the ‘Study in Kerala’ initiative, which seeks to attract international students by highlighting the State’s unique geological, social and economic advantages.

The Chief Minister outlined the project’s objectives and the State’s broader vision for transforming its higher education landscape.

Official sources said the World Bank delegation expressed keen interest in supporting Kerala’s reform efforts and identified five key areas for collaboration. These include enhancing educational quality through better infrastructure, faculty training and updated curricula; employability by aligning educational programmes with industry needs; raising academic standards to meet international benchmarks; fostering global partnerships and providing international exposure for students and faculty; and advancing a green agenda by integrating sustainability practices into the higher education system.

The delegation expressed optimism about future collaborations, recognising Kerala’s potential to become a leader in higher education reforms. Mr. Vijayan assured full support for the proposed initiatives.

The team is scheduled to visit the Digital University Kerala and the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. They will conclude their visit with a final meeting at the KSHEC.

