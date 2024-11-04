GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Bank approval for ₹2,365.5-crore KERA project: Agriculture Minister P. Prasad

Published - November 04, 2024 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The World Bank has cleared a ₹2,365.5-crore project submitted by the State Agriculture department for the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) Project.

A meeting of the World Bank executive directors held on October 31 gave its approval for the project and sanctioned an assistance of ₹1,655.85 crore ($200 million), Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said here on Monday. The corresponding State government share is ₹709.65 crore.

KERA project will be implemented in the State over the next five years, according to him. Climate-smart initiatives under KERA will benefit four lakh farmers directly while about 10 lakh farmers stand to gain indirect benefits. The World Bank assistance also includes ₹76 crore for small and medium farming enterprises led by women.

KERA has five components: climate resilience in agriculture (₹790.43 crore), enhancing small-holder commercialisation for value addition (₹899.13 crore), strengthening agribusiness and food system (₹508.89 crore), project management unit and, finally, the contingent emergency response component. The KERA project is designed to energise the State’s farm sector, integrate the value networks in the sector and also help build alliances between farming groups and agribusinesses, according to the Agriculture department.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.