World Bank, AIIB to help Alappuzha manage solid waste

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alappuzha municipality will receive a ₹30-crore aid from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for upgrading its solid waste management system. The project will be implemented in three phases.

In the initial phase, existing waste management facilities will be revamped utilising ₹2.2 crore. As part of it, the resource recovery centre at Aliserry will be upgraded at a cost of ₹75 lakh. Two material collection facilities will come up at Punnamada and in the Sea View ward. Besides, 10 aerobic units will be installed, five each at community and institution levels.

Officials said that modern waste management techniques and facilities including the construction of decentralised plants would be undertaken in the second and third phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The World Bank and AIIB funds for improving the solid waste management system in the civic body are made available under the Kerala Solid Waste Management project. The project will be implemented over six years. Once implemented, it will benefit all households, institutions, small traders, scrap dealers and ragpickers within the municipal limits,” said an official of the Alappuzha municipality.

The project, according to officials, will ensure the scientific and systematic management of all kinds of solid waste including construction and demolition waste. It aims to provide better working conditions to Haritha Karma Sena members.

A meeting held recently, as suggested by the World Bank, to amend the environmental and social action plan of the project was attended by people’s representatives, health officials, Kudumbashree members, representatives of residents’ associations, Haritha Karma Sena members, and scrap dealers.

Waste collection at rally

Meanwhile, the municipality will organise a hygiene awareness vehicle rally on Sunday as part of a campaign titled ‘Freedom from Waste’. Officials said the people could hand over rejected waste (waste that is difficult to dispose of) to the vehicles participating in the rally. Residents can hand over all electronic waste, except bulbs and tube lights; old footwear; bags; and other leather products.

Rejected waste can also be handed over at six centres — water kiosk ground at Alissery, Indian Coffee House compound at Alappuzha beach, slaughterhouse at Vazhichery, private ground north of Kappilmukku, aerobic ground at Vadai canal, and water kiosk ground at Valiya Chudukad — till Sunday evening.