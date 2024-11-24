World Antimicrobial Awareness Week observed at Amritapuri campus

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri campus hosted ALARM 2024 (Amrita Legion for Antimicrobial Resistance Management) as part of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), observed globally from November 18 to 24. The event, held on November 22 and 23, was inaugurated by Swami Shubamritananda Puri, Director of the Europe Mata Amritanandamayi Center.

The inauguration featured speakers including Dr. Sabu Thomas, Director of the Kerala Center of Excellence in Microbiome; Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, Bengaluru; and Dr. Bipin Nair, Dean of the Amrita School of Biotechnology. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization and Chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, delivered the keynote address.

ALARM 2024 included activities to engage students, researchers, and the public on combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Highlights included an international symposium, the “Walk the Talk” campaign, and interactive pavilions.

The two-day symposium brought together experts such as Dr. Jason Gill (Professor, A&M University, USA), Dr. Victor Nizet (Chief of Microbial Systems and Therapeutics, California, USA), and Dr. Anshu Bharadwaj (Senior Scientist, CSIR Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh), alongside other speakers from India and abroad.

ALARM 2024 also marked the launch of the Society for Interdisciplinary Biologists Platform. This initiative encourages collaboration among students, faculty, and researchers in fields such as biology, engineering, artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity to promote interdisciplinary research and innovation in addressing global challenges like AMR.