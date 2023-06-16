Workshops on sanitation held in Alappuzha

June 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha district panchayat has launched a project to help the district attain total sanitation. As part of the first phase of the project, the local body organised workshops at Ambalappuzha, Champakulam, Pattanakkad and Thycattussery blocks on Friday. The workshop at Ambalappuzha block was inaugurated by district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, inaugurated the programme at Champakulam. Daleema Jojo, MLA, inaugurated the workshops at Pattanakkad and Thycattussery.

