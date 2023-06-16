HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshops on sanitation held in Alappuzha

June 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha district panchayat has launched a project to help the district attain total sanitation. As part of the first phase of the project, the local body organised workshops at Ambalappuzha, Champakulam, Pattanakkad and Thycattussery blocks on Friday. The workshop at Ambalappuzha block was inaugurated by district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, inaugurated the programme at Champakulam. Daleema Jojo, MLA, inaugurated the workshops at Pattanakkad and Thycattussery.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.