Workshops on good parenting begin

The newly launched ‘Karuthal Sparsham — Kaikorkkam Kuttikalkkayi’ programme hinges on mass awareness to protect children vulnerable to abuse, particularly from within family.

An initiative of the Women and Child Development Department, the five-month-long campaign is being undertaken with the support of various stakeholders such as child-care workers and officials, police and health personnel, the judiciary, and others to check the increased incidence of crimes and cruelty against children.

As responsible parenting is a critical component of the programme, Karuthal Sparsham kicked off with workshops on the subject under the umbrella of the newly formed District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) for stakeholders such as District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, school counsellors, Kudumbashree workers, and so on.

Awareness of Karuthal Sparsham through print and other media such as FM radio will be conducted till June 15. Steps will also be taken by the District Child Protection Officer to convene the DCPC.

Protection committees

Meeting of block and village-level protection committees too will be organised under the aegis of the DCPC in the second half of the month.

State-level training of trainers will also be held this month. This will be followed by the district-level training in which representatives from Kudumbashree, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, residents’ associations, schoolteachers, child development project officers, and so on will take part.

A vulnerability mapping survey will be held through anganwadi workers to identify vulnerable children across the State this month and the next.

Besides identifying children in single parent families, those with alcoholic parents, those with domestic problems and so on, the survey will also identify children in conflict with law or those in need of care and protection, officials said.

The period from July to October will see awareness classes on good parenting being held at village-, block-, and district-levels. Classes will also be held through Kudumbashree units, residents’ associations, and traders’ forums, and clubs to reach the grass-roots.

Meetings on child safety plans for each panchayat will be held. Awareness programmes such as flash mob and street plays, setting up of information counters, and putting up of posters in government institutions will be done. Childline numbers will be displayed in all schools.

August will see good parenting clinics come up in all districts. Block and village-level protection committees and DCPCs will meet again and review the activities.

Awareness programmes will be held among families identified as vulnerable during the survey from September 1.

This will be followed by a second round of programmes in October and their review at the district- and the State-levels.