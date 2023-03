Workshop to review functioning of Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs held

March 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A workshop to review the functioning of Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs established in law colleges and B.Ed centres of Kerala was held on Saturday. K. Vinod Chandran, Judge, High Court of Kerala, inaugurated the programme organised by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority. K.T. Nisar Ahammed, member secretary of the authority, and senior police officials spoke. ADVERTISEMENT

