Workshop to prevent tribal children dropping out from school

December 03, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

The three-day residential workshop will be held at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation on December 5, 6, and 7

The Wayanad Samagra Shiksha is organising a three-day residential workshop for Vidya volunteers at Ooru Vidya centres, local resources centres, and special training centres in the district at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation here on December 5, 6, and 7. The workshop will train volunteers in preventing tribal children from dropping out of schools, the organisers said in a release. For details, contact 04936-203338 / 04936- 203347. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

