Workshop to assess Pampa’s health through bioindicators

Geevarghese Mor Coorilos calls for committed approach towards nature conservation

Geevarghese Mor Coorilos calls for committed approach towards nature conservation

Stressing on the need for taking up environmental issues with due seriousness, Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, Metropolitan of the Niranam Diocese of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, has called for a committed approach towards conservation of nature.

He was inaugurating a training programme on assessing the health of the Pampa based on bioindicators, organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in association with the Asia Pacific Network for Global Change here recently.

Sheeja T. Toji, president, Aranmula panchayat, presided .

Samples collected

As part of the programme, the team collected samples from the waterbody as well as the riverside habitats near its origin in the Sabarimala forests, followed by Vadasserikara in the middle and Veeyapuram in the downstream.

Classes were also held on the various living organisms, aquatic plants, invasive plants, riverine habitats and so on.