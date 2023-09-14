Workshop on welfare schemes for the differently abled on September 15

September 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Social Justice department will organise a one-day workshop to create awareness of welfare and loan schemes implemented by Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation Ltd. on Friday.

Minister for Social Justice, R. Bindu, will inaugurate the workshop to be held at Government Guest House, Thycaud, here, at 9 a.m. Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, will preside.

The workshop is being held to make representatives of organisations of the differently abled, non-governmental organisations, local self-government institutions, and Social Justice department staff aware of the schemes and loans. Social Justice Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, people’s representatives, and the Corporation’s board of directors will take part in the workshop, Dr Bindu said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.