Workshop on welfare schemes for the differently abled on September 15

Minister for Social Justice, R. Bindu, will inaugurate the workshop.

September 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice department will organise a one-day workshop to create awareness of welfare and loan schemes implemented by Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation Ltd. on Friday.

Minister for Social Justice, R. Bindu, will inaugurate the workshop to be held at Government Guest House, Thycaud, here, at 9 a.m. Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, will preside.

The workshop is being held to make representatives of organisations of the differently abled, non-governmental organisations, local self-government institutions, and Social Justice department staff aware of the schemes and loans. Social Justice Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, people’s representatives, and the Corporation’s board of directors will take part in the workshop, Dr Bindu said in a statement on Thursday.

