October 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Social Science Club of the Sree Narayana Trust Higher Secondary School (SNTHSS), Cherthala, has organised a workshop on waste management for students.

The seminar, organised in connection with Gandhi Jayanti, was inaugurated by Navakeralam Karma Padhathi coordinator K.S. Rajesh. The school also opened an aerobic unit on the school campus. It distributed overcoats to 26 students on the occasion.