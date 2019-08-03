Workshop on teaching econometrics

A week-long national level workshop for college teachers on ‘Teaching Econometrics at UG and PG levels,’ jointly organised by K.N. Raj Centre for Planning and Centre - State Financial Relations and the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will begin at the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam on August 5.

MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas will inaugurate the event, to be held at the seminar hall of the School of Management and Business Studies. K. M. Seethi, Faculty of Social Sciences, will preside over while KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese will preside over.