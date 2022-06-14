Workshop on State’s energy transition from today

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate a two-day stakeholder consultation on Kerala's energy transition possibilities from fossil-based fuels to renewable energy at the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Sreekaryam, on Wednesday.

EMC, and climate change research agencies Asar and Equinoct are organising the event. KSEB chairman B. Ashok will preside over the inaugural function. The two-day event would bring together stakeholders including government agencies, industry, and energy sector experts to discuss strategies for the State's energy transition, a statement said.