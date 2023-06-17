ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on RTI

June 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

State Information Commissioner A.A. Hakim here on Saturday inaugurated a one-day training organised for Public Information Officers and Appellate Authorities of all government departments in Pathanamthitta.

During the event, organised in collaboration with the district administration and Catholicate College here, Mr. Hakkim made a presentation on ‘ Right to Information: People Friendly Law’. State Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep led a class on ‘Right to Information; New Challenges’. District Collector Divya S Iyer delivered the introductory speech.

