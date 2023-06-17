HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on RTI

June 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

State Information Commissioner A.A. Hakim here on Saturday inaugurated a one-day training organised for Public Information Officers and Appellate Authorities of all government departments in Pathanamthitta.

During the event, organised in collaboration with the district administration and Catholicate College here, Mr. Hakkim made a presentation on ‘ Right to Information: People Friendly Law’. State Information Commissioner K.M. Dileep led a class on ‘Right to Information; New Challenges’. District Collector Divya S Iyer delivered the introductory speech.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.