Workshop on rejuvenation of Kabani held

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

“Veendedukkam Kabani”, a workshop on the Kabani river organised by the Haritha Keralam Mission here on Tuesday, stressed the need for rejuvenating the river, a major tributary of the Cauvery.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Wayanad District Panchayat President Shamshad Marakkar said that the Kabani was a gift of nature to the hill district and it was the responsibility of the public to conserve it for the future generation.

Ecological conservation is as important as the infrastructure development of the district, he said.

Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju; ‘Nava Keralam’ Action Plan consultant T.P. Sudhakaran; Haritha Keralam district coordinator E. Suresh Babu; former MLA C.K. Saseendran; presidents of 14 grama panchayats through which the river flows, and senior officials of various departments attended the programme.