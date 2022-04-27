Kozhikode

Dyuti, a Kozhikode-based cultural organisation, in association with Chavara Cultural Centre and 'Natyadhara', Thiruvangur, is organising 'angaharam', a workshop on Mohiniyattam from April 30 to May 4. Noted Mohiniyattam dancer Sugandhi Prabhu will be chief resource person of the workshop. There will also be demonstrations by dancers such as Vineetha Nedungadi, Kalamandalam Rachita Ravi and Vinaya Narayanan. 'Mohiniyattathinte Amma', the documentary directed by Vinod Mankara, will be screened and discussed as part of the workshop. For details contact 8075908755 or 9847525889.