December 26, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode, will organise a workshop on ‘Mathematical modelling in astronomy’ on December 28. It will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone with basic knowledge of secondary school level mathematics can register for the event. It is being held as part of the National Mathematics Week 2022. A sum of ₹100 will be charged as registration fee. Those interested may send a WhatsApp message, ‘Astro math WS’, to 9074380081.