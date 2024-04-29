ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on ‘IPR, patent filing and drafting’ at NIIST on May 2

April 29, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ‘IPR, Patent filing and drafting’ will be held at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) on Thursday. G.M. Nair, president, Kerala Academy of Sciences, will inaugurate the one-day event at 9.30 a.m. NIIST director C. Anandharamakrishnan will preside.

Technical sessions will cover topics such as a general introduction to IPR and patent, patent filing procedures and patentability, patent search, drafting and case studies and strategies on intellectual property management. The workshop is being held in connection with the World IPR Day celebrations.

For registration, contact R.S. Praveen Raj, senior Principal Scientist, NIIST, on 9995632522 or email praveenraj@niist.res.in.

