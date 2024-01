January 11, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment executive vice-president K.P. Sudheer inaugurated a two-day workshop for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell coordinators at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, (CET) on Wednesday.

College Principal J.S. Savier presided over the function. Council chief scientist Ajit Prabhu V., Patent Information Centre-Kerala nodal officer Binuja Thomas and CET IPR cell coordinator Anusha S.P. also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.