Workshop on improving tax compliance in tourism sector gets under way

February 28, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

TRIOS-2024, a Goods and Services Tax (GST) event bringing State and Central GST officers and business entities under one roof for training, began in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The two-day workshop, which opened at Mascot Hotel, is being organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Kochi. Improving tax compliance in the tourism and hospitality sector forms the theme of the training, a statement said.

Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas, who was chief guest at the event, said such training sessions are relevant and highly useful at a time when the state is implementing new ventures in the tourism sector. Minu Pramod, Additional Director General of NACIN underlined the importance of partnerships in building the capacity of Central and State GST Officers and empowering the trade community for maximised revenue collection. In all, 170 members from Central, State GST and trade are attending the workshop.

T. G. Venkatesh, Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Thiruvananthapuram; K. Biju, Secretary, PWD and Tourism; Abraham Renn, Special Commissioner, State GST, and Rajeswari R. Nair, Additional Director, NACIN, spoke. The training will conclude on Thursday.

