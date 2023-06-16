ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy held

June 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kendriya Vidyalaya Kollam organised a one-day workshop on ‘Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in the Context of Blended Learning’ under the district-level awareness programme of G20 activities.

Dr. Fr. Joseph John, Associate Professor and Manager of Karmela Rani Training College, Kollam, inaugurated the programme and G. Sasikumar, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, presided over the function. P. Saboora Beegum, city coordinator, CBSE Schools of Kollam district, spoke on the occasion while Priya N.B., head mistress, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, led the sessions on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.

Senior teachers G. Nagarajan, G. Ajithkumar, and more than 100 academicians from different educational institutions in Kollam participated in the workshop.

CONNECT WITH US