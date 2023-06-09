Workshop on foundational literacy and numeracy held at KV Pattom

June 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Novelist and short story writer George Onakkoor inaugurated a one-day workshop on ‘Foundational literacy and numeracy’ in the context of blended learning at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, here on Friday.

The workshop was organised as part of ‘Janbhagidari’ activities in connection with the G20 Fourth Education Working Group meeting to be held in Pune in connection with India’s G20 presidency. Padma Shri awardee K.M. Beenamol was felicitated on the occasion.

Technical sessions on G20 and India, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and foundational literacy and numeracy were conducted by V. Karthikeyan Nair, former director, State Institute of Languages; Renjith Subhash, research officer, SCERT Kerala; Priya and Ram Mohan, headmasters of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Akkulam and Pangode, respectively. As many as 120 teachers from 21 schools in the district participated in the workshop. An exhibition of foundational literacy and numeracy learning materials prepared by the students of KV Pattom was also organised.

