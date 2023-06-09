HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on foundational literacy and numeracy held at KV Pattom

June 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Novelist and short story writer George Onakkoor inaugurated a one-day workshop on ‘Foundational literacy and numeracy’ in the context of blended learning at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, here on Friday.

The workshop was organised as part of ‘Janbhagidari’ activities in connection with the G20 Fourth Education Working Group meeting to be held in Pune in connection with India’s G20 presidency. Padma Shri awardee K.M. Beenamol was felicitated on the occasion.

Technical sessions on G20 and India, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and foundational literacy and numeracy were conducted by V. Karthikeyan Nair, former director, State Institute of Languages; Renjith Subhash, research officer, SCERT Kerala; Priya and Ram Mohan, headmasters of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Akkulam and Pangode, respectively. As many as 120 teachers from 21 schools in the district participated in the workshop. An exhibition of foundational literacy and numeracy learning materials prepared by the students of KV Pattom was also organised. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.