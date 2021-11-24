Workshop on epidemics today

KALPETTA

24 November 2021 23:16 IST

A workshop on epidemics, organised jointly by the Health department and Wayanad Press Club for mediapersons will be held at the Press Club auditorium here on Thursday.

District Medical Officer Dr. K. Sakeena will inaugurate the programme at 11.30 a.m. on the day. District surveillance officer Dr. Savan Sara Mathew will handle a session on the epidemics reported from Wayanad.

