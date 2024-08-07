Workshop on energy efficiency in tyre manufacturing sector held

The Energy Management Centre - Kerala (EMC) organised a workshop on Wednesday on reducing carbon emissions in the tyre manufacturing sector.

The workshop was organised as part of the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy (ASPIRE), a bilateral technical assistance programme implemented by the U.K. and Indian governments.

The Energy Conservation Act, 2001, provides for the identification of energy intensive industries as ‘designated consumers’ in connection with activities related to energy conservation. The tyre manufacturing industry was declared a designated consumer in 2023.

Anurag Singh Sirola, associate director, and K.K. Chakravarti, senior advisor, ASPIRE programme; Sunil K. Khandare, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency; Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava, chief engineer (Union Power Ministry); and Sanyukta Das Gupta, representative, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office of the U.K. government, addressed the participants, the EMC said in a statement.

