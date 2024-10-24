ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on energy efficiency in PSUs held

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has suggested that the solar power plants should be set up on unused land under public sector units. The Minister was inaugurating s workshop on energy efficiency organised by the Energy Management Centre – Kerala (EMC), and the Bureau of Public Enterprises for the staff of PSUs in Kerala.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K.R. Jyothilal presided. EMC director R. Harikumar, Bureau of Public Enterprises director Manoj N.K., Board of Public Sector Transformation executive chairman Ajith Kumar and the head of EMC Energy Efficiency division Johnson Daniel spoke.

The workshop discussed issues related to energy efficiency in PSUs including financial assistance available for conducting energy audits in these units. Representatives from 88 PSUs attended the workshop.

