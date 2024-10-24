GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on energy efficiency in PSUs held

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has suggested that the solar power plants should be set up on unused land under public sector units. The Minister was inaugurating s workshop on energy efficiency organised by the Energy Management Centre – Kerala (EMC), and the Bureau of Public Enterprises for the staff of PSUs in Kerala.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K.R. Jyothilal presided. EMC director R. Harikumar, Bureau of Public Enterprises director Manoj N.K., Board of Public Sector Transformation executive chairman Ajith Kumar and the head of EMC Energy Efficiency division Johnson Daniel spoke.

The workshop discussed issues related to energy efficiency in PSUs including financial assistance available for conducting energy audits in these units. Representatives from 88 PSUs attended the workshop.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.