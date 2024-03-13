Workshop on E-journal consortium conducted

March 13, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated a workshop on the functioning of the E-Journal consortium here on Wednesday. The programme was jointly organised by the Kerala State Higher Education Council, and Elsevier and Knimbus publications.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the consortium, one of the State’s flagship programmes, is in line with the vision of the government in modernising the higher education sector and enhancing research productivity of State universities.

She added efforts are being made to extend the free access of journals across higher education institutions in the State. She also released a report jointly prepared by Elsevier and Knimbus on the research performance of State universities.

Council vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese and Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath were among those who spoke on the occasion.