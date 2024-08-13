ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on comprehensive school health programme held

Published - August 13, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday inaugurated a workshop on implementing a comprehensive health programme for school students in Kerala.

The workshop, organised by the General Education department and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), discussed implementation of health cards for students, analysing students’ health from the time they are admitted to school to the time they pass out, and how to adopt an approach suited to investigations and interventions for each segment of students.

Components

The components of the comprehensive health programme that is under consideration include medical check-ups to monitor students’ overall health and development, dental checks-ups to ensure dental hygiene and prevent dental ailments, eye check-ups to identify and address vision problems that can affect their academics, and immunisation to protect children from diseases that are preventable.

Special classes by experienced doctors who can help adolescents adapt to the changes they undergo and the challenges faced by them are also envisaged.

IMA office-bearers and Director of General Education Shanavas S. were present.

