GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on comprehensive school health programme held

Published - August 13, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday inaugurated a workshop on implementing a comprehensive health programme for school students in Kerala.

The workshop, organised by the General Education department and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), discussed implementation of health cards for students, analysing students’ health from the time they are admitted to school to the time they pass out, and how to adopt an approach suited to investigations and interventions for each segment of students.

Components

The components of the comprehensive health programme that is under consideration include medical check-ups to monitor students’ overall health and development, dental checks-ups to ensure dental hygiene and prevent dental ailments, eye check-ups to identify and address vision problems that can affect their academics, and immunisation to protect children from diseases that are preventable.

Special classes by experienced doctors who can help adolescents adapt to the changes they undergo and the challenges faced by them are also envisaged.

IMA office-bearers and Director of General Education Shanavas S. were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.