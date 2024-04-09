Workshop on complex arrhythmias

April 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

A workshop on ‘Curative Treatment for Complex Arrhythmia’, which dealt in detail on the treatment of complex arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia was organised by the Department of Cardiology at KIMSHEALTH on Monday.

The workshop, led by Anees Tajuddeen, Senior consultant in ElectropHysiology and Senthil Thambidurai of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, introduced EnSite X3D mapping system, which helps in the precise diagnosis of various types of life-threatening arrhythmias, which may not be possible using conventional mapping systems.

Over 50 cardiac ablations have been successfully completed in KIMSHEALTH using this new diagnostic system.

Cardiologists and Electrophysiologists from across the country participated in the workshop.

