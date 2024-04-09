ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on complex arrhythmias

April 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ‘Curative Treatment for Complex Arrhythmia’, which dealt in detail on the treatment of complex arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia was organised by the Department of Cardiology at KIMSHEALTH on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop, led by Anees Tajuddeen, Senior consultant in ElectropHysiology and Senthil Thambidurai of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, introduced EnSite X3D mapping system, which helps in the precise diagnosis of various types of life-threatening arrhythmias, which may not be possible using conventional mapping systems.

Over 50 cardiac ablations have been successfully completed in KIMSHEALTH using this new diagnostic system.

Cardiologists and Electrophysiologists from across the country participated in the workshop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US