GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on complex arrhythmias

April 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on ‘Curative Treatment for Complex Arrhythmia’, which dealt in detail on the treatment of complex arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia was organised by the Department of Cardiology at KIMSHEALTH on Monday.

The workshop, led by Anees Tajuddeen, Senior consultant in ElectropHysiology and Senthil Thambidurai of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, introduced EnSite X3D mapping system, which helps in the precise diagnosis of various types of life-threatening arrhythmias, which may not be possible using conventional mapping systems.

Over 50 cardiac ablations have been successfully completed in KIMSHEALTH using this new diagnostic system.

Cardiologists and Electrophysiologists from across the country participated in the workshop.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.