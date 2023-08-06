Workshop on climate resilience to be held

August 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A district-level workshop on climate resilience and energy efficiency in agriculture will be held on Monday. It will be inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari at Hotel Bonanza at Paravoor Junction, near Punnapra, at 10 a.m. The workshop is jointly organised by the Energy Management Centre and the Agriculture department. Officials from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Anert, and Soil Survey departments will speak at different sessions. For details contact- 9567157197 (Usha S.) and 9656834146 (Amjad).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.