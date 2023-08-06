ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on climate resilience to be held

August 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level workshop on climate resilience and energy efficiency in agriculture will be held on Monday. It will be inaugurated by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari at Hotel Bonanza at Paravoor Junction, near Punnapra, at 10 a.m. The workshop is jointly organised by the Energy Management Centre and the Agriculture department. Officials from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Anert, and Soil Survey departments will speak at different sessions. For details contact- 9567157197 (Usha S.) and 9656834146 (Amjad).

