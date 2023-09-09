HamberMenu
Workshop on climate resilience held

The event is part of a series of 14 workshops being held in all Kerala districts. Experts say the lack of rainfall in the district is a cause for concern.

September 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the context of climate change-triggered challenges, resilience must be built at the local level, Kollam district panchayat president P.K. Gopan has said.

He was inaugurating a one-day workshop on ‘Climate Resilience and Energy Efficiency in Agriculture’, jointly organised by the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Department of Agriculture Development & Farmers’ Welfare, ASAR, and EQUINOCT recently.

At the event, which is part of a series of 14 workshops being held in all Kerala districts, experts said the lack of rainfall in the district was a cause for concern.

District Principal Agriculture Officer A.J. Sunil presided over the function while energy technologist Thomson Sebastian, agro-ecology expert Usha Soolapani, EQUINOCT CEO, and hydroclimatologist C.G. Madhusudan, and officials from various departments were present.

