Workshop on climate change today

To be held at Green Gates Auditorium

To be held at Green Gates Auditorium

A workshop on ‘Climate change and agriculture’, jointly organised by the Soil Survey and Soil Conservation department and the Institute for Watershed Development and Management Kerala, for farmers and people’s representatives in Wayanad will be held at Green Gates Auditorium here on Thursday. District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. Experts will handle various sessions, organisers said in a release.