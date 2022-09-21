A workshop on ‘Climate change and agriculture’, jointly organised by the Soil Survey and Soil Conservation department and the Institute for Watershed Development and Management Kerala, for farmers and people’s representatives in Wayanad will be held at Green Gates Auditorium here on Thursday. District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. Experts will handle various sessions, organisers said in a release.
Workshop on climate change today
To be held at Green Gates Auditorium
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.