Workshop on climate change held

September 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, in association with the Department of Agriculture Development & Farmers’ Welfare conducted a workshop on ‘Climate resilience and energy efficiency in agriculture’ here on Tuesday.

The programme, aimed at addressing and tackling the impact of climate crisis on the State’s agriculture sector, was part of a series of 14 workshops being held in all districts of Kerala. The workshops are co-organised by ASAR, a climate research and communications organisation and EQUINOCT, which focuses on energy efficiency-related research and action.

Inaugurating the event, district panchayat president K.V. Bindu emphasised on the need for all government agencies to come together to fight climate change. Johnson Daniel, head of the Energy Efficiency Division of the EMC and Priya Paul, principal agriculture officer, Kottayam, also spoke.

CONNECT WITH US