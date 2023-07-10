ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on career goals at IIIT Kottayam

July 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, is organising a one-day workshop titled ‘You’re HIRED’ on July 20. The event aims at empowering students to realise their career goals, make them aware of the upcoming demands of industries, help them develop skills for their career, and prepare them to be placed in multi-national companies.The workshop can be attended offline or online. The registration fee is ₹350. Registration link: https://forms.gle/bHCaRS1CAwMg5wQs5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US