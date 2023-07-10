Workshop on career goals at IIIT Kottayam

July 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam, is organising a one-day workshop titled ‘You’re HIRED’ on July 20. The event aims at empowering students to realise their career goals, make them aware of the upcoming demands of industries, help them develop skills for their career, and prepare them to be placed in multi-national companies.The workshop can be attended offline or online. The registration fee is ₹350. Registration link: https://forms.gle/bHCaRS1CAwMg5wQs5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.