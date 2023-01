January 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will organise a three-day workshop on ‘cancer research in Ayurveda’ in Malappuram from February 20. There will be technical and practical sessions at the workshop being held as part of AYUSH project. Thirty delegates will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis through online registration. The registration can be made at www.aryavaidyasala.com.