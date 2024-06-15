Workshop on brain death certification held

The medical fraternity will be given more confidence to certify brain deaths that happen in tertiary care centres in the State on a daily basis by giving them adequate training and awareness and enhancing their domain knowledge in the area of deceased donor organ transplantation.

They will be trained in the clinical processes involved in the certification of brain death and the procedures that need to be followed strictly and systematically so that there would be no room for ambiguities

This alone would encourage the public’s faith in the government’s deceased donor organ donation programme, it was pointed out at a workshop on brain death certification, organised by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) here on Friday.

The workshop was organised by K-SOTTO as part of the exposure and training being given to a new official panel of government doctors who will be responsible for certifying brain death in various hospitals in the State

The workshop was inaugurated by the director of medical education Thomas Mathew. Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO, presided over the inaugural function.

Ethical and moral aspects of brain death certification, clinical parameters for determining and declaring brain death, practical procedures to be followed for the official declaration and certification of brain death, communication of brain death to families and grief counselling were some of the aspects dealt with at the workshop

H.V. Easwer, Professor of Neurosurgery, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST); S. Manikantan, Professor of Neuro Anaesthesia, SCTIMST; P. Chitra, Professor and Head of Neurology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram (GMCT); Anil Sathyadas, Professor and Head of Critical Care Medicine, GMCT; Deepa Das, senior consultant in critical care, KIMSHEALTH; G. Mohan Roy, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Kollam; and R.V. Unnikrishnan, Assistant Professor of Nephrology, Government Medical College Kottayam, led the workshop.